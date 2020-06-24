An illuminating night for Niagara Falls graduates

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will honour the class of 2020 tonight.

The falls will be illuminated to recognize the accomplishments of this year's graduates.

Starting at 8:30 and changing every 15 minutes, the lights on the Mighty Niagara will change to honour grads from each of the five high schools.

So from 8:30 to 8:45, the falls will turn black and orange in honour of Stamford grads.

From 8:45 to 9:00, the lights will go purple and white for A.N. Myer.

From 9:00 to 9:15, maroon and white for St. Michael's grads.

From 9:15 to 9:30, Saint Paul's blue and white will be cast onto the water.

To wrap it up, from 9:30 to 9:45, green and white for Westland grads.

Highschool graduates in Niagara Falls, New York will recieve the illuminating salute on Friday night.





