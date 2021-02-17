Andrea Kaiser will run again for Liberals in Niagara Falls

Andrea Kaiser has announced her campaign to be Niagara Falls' next MP is underway.

Kaiser has been nominated by the Liberal Party of Canada to run as a candidate in the next federal election.

The mother of two, and Director of Tourism at a winery in Niagara, came in second place in the 2019 provincial election.

Conservative Tony Baldinelli won the riding with over 24,000 votes, Kaiser came in a close second with over 22,000.