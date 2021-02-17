Andrea Kaiser will run again for Liberals in Niagara Falls
Andrea Kaiser has announced her campaign to be Niagara Falls' next MP is underway.
Kaiser has been nominated by the Liberal Party of Canada to run as a candidate in the next federal election.
The mother of two, and Director of Tourism at a winery in Niagara, came in second place in the 2019 provincial election.
Conservative Tony Baldinelli won the riding with over 24,000 votes, Kaiser came in a close second with over 22,000.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Liberal Government has demonstrated decisive leadership in protecting our health, supporting our workers and small businesses, and securing access to vaccines. I am running to be our Member of Parliament because I will fight to protect our health, rebuild our local economy, and take decisive action on climate change,” said Kaiser.
“Given the enormous challenges we face, Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, and Niagara-on-the Lake need a representative
who does more than just represent their party in Ottawa. We need a strong Member of Parliament who champions
our community and its values every day. I will be that Member of Parliament because this is who I have been my
entire adult life,” said Kaiser