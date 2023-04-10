Anglican Diocese of Niagara announces death of retired Bishop

The Anglican Diocese of Niagara has announced the death of a retired Bishop.

Right Reverend Walter Asbil died this past Saturday, on the eve of Easter, at the age of 90.



“Bishop Walter was a faithful and dedicated servant who led the diocese with the heart of a pastor,” said the Right Reverend Susan Bell, the current Bishop of Niagara.

“He was wise and compassionate, and his commitment to equipping the saints for ministry is remembered fondly by those whom he influenced across the Church.”

Bishop Asbil served as the diocesan bishop of the Diocese of Niagara from 1991 until his retirement at the end of 1997.

A service celebrating his life will take place on Monday, April 24 at 1pm at St. George's, St. Catharines.

It will be live streamed via the parish's YouTube channel.

Visitation will take place the evening before, on Sunday, April 23, from 6 to 9pm at St. George's.

"The diocese extends its deepest sympathy to Bishop Asbil’s family, including his wife, Mavis; his children Brent, Andrew, Mark, and Cynthia; and grandchildren; and to his friends and colleagues as they celebrate his incredible life and mourn his death."