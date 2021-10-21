Animal cruelty investigation launched after more than 40 animals found on abandoned farm

An investigation is underway after more than 40 animals were discovered on an abandoned farm.

OPP officers were called to an address in Haldimand County where 40 calves, two piglets, and one turkey appear to have been abandoned. Two deceased calves were also discovered on the property.

All the remaining animals are considered to be in critical condition.

Provincial Animal Welfare Services was called in to take the animals off the property and will be conducting an animal cruelty investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crimestoppers.