'Anne with an E' which filmed in St.Catharines briefly cancelled after three seasons

Fans of the CBC/Netflix drama series ``Anne with an E'' are banding together online to try to save the coming-of-age series after its cancellation Monday.

Shortly after creator/showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett wrote on Instagram that they've ``reached the end of the red Green Gables road'' after three seasons, the hashtags ``Renew Anne with an E'' and ``Renew AWAE'' were trending on social media.

Fans vented their frustration with its demise and expressed a deep passion for the show in various posts, showing a tenacity that would make the plucky protagonist proud.

Some shared tips on how to keep the campaign going until the show is resurrected for a fourth season, with suggestions ranging from streaming the show as much as possible to contacting the writers as well as the CBC and Netflix.

The show, which premiered in March 2017, was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel ``Anne of Green Gables'' and expanded upon the book to dig into the teen's backstory.

Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty starred as the Prince Edward Island orphan, who is taken in by aging siblings, played by R.H. Thomson and Geraldine James.

The show used Port Dalhousie as a backdrop in 2017 while filming locally.