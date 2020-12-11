Anniversary of Paris agreement tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement.

The deal, signed by 196 countries, was a promise to fight climate change.

But a United Nations annual report released this week says greenhouse gas emissions have continued to grow -- even reaching record levels in 2019.

Despite the numbers, Keith Stewart of Greenpeace says the climate movement is getting stronger, especially among young people.

Still, Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he knows Canada needs to step it up.