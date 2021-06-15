Announcement coming later today on residential school burial sites in Ontario
An announcement will be coming later today on residential school burial sites in Ontario.
Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford, and Indigenous leaders will take part in the 11 a.m. announcement.
It comes as the community continues to mourn after the discovery of 215 bodies near a former residential school in BC.
A vigil at St. Catharines City Hall last night honoured the lives of the victims of the residential school system as well as the family killed in London earlier this month.
Advocates have been calling for more support from all levels of government to help uncover the horrors of the residential schools and ensure all victims' lives are honoured.
