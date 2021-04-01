Announcement on further COVID-19 restrictions expected at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon
A big announcement is expected this afternoon.
Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, and Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn Brown will take part in the 1:30 p.m. address.
It is largely believed officials will be announcing another 28 day province-wide lockdown as COVID-19 case numbers and the number of people in ICUs continues to increase.
Yesterday, the number of COVID-19 ICU patients hit a new record high of 421.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has confirmed she expects another lockdown to be announced today.
