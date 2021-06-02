Announcement on future of school year likely coming this afternoon

Parents may get some certainty on what the rest of the school year holds later today.

Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

It comes as sources say the government is leaning toward keeping in-person classrooms closed until September.

Last week Ford wrote a letter asking medical experts and education unions for their input on the issue.

Schools have been closed to in-person learning since April.