Announcement on Grimsby GO Train station may be coming soon

It appears there is good news on the horizon for those waiting for GO Trains to stop in Grimsby.

Niagara West Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff tells CKTB's Walter Sendzik there is a lot of work, and a lot of negotiations underway to take the next step in the plan.

"I know people have been waiting patiently, and there's a lot of negotiation underway to make sure we get it across the finish line. I'll leave it there for now and not spoil any surprises."

Mayor Jeff Jordan says they are eager to see an official timeline.

"We know they are committed to the GO station. Just given the fact that driving by the QEW today at 1 p.m., you know you can't fit too many more cars on that road. We need to have alternatives."

The Grimsby stop will be located at Casablanca Boulevard and the South Service Road.