Announcement today on Port Dalhousie Piers

An announcement is coming later today on the Port Dalhousie Piers.

Parts of the popular spot near Lakeside Park were temporarily closed in the spring of 2015 after the Department of Fisheries and Oceans flagged safety concerns.

Since then, the federal government and city of St. Catharines have been working together on a $26.3 million rehabilitation project.

Construction began in early 2019 with a target completion date of early 2021.

But the pandemic halted the work for a time, pushing the completion date back to late spring of this year.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle will have an announcement at 11 a.m. this morning.