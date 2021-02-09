Annual bi-national bird celebration goes ahead this weekend in Niagara

The Niagara Peninsula Conversation Authority is going ahead with a special virtual event for bird enthusiasts.

Birds On the Niagara, a bi-national celebration of winter birds, will happen online this weekend.

The Niagara River Corridor is considered a Globally Significant Important Bird Area, one of the world's most biodiverse places.

The 3rd annual event starts on Friday, featuring special guest speakers and other free activities throughout the weekend.

A virtual Family Winter Birding event will be happening on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Although the officials events are happening virtually, participants are also encouraged to explore their own backyards and keep an eye out for the birds in spectacular breeding plumage at this time of year.