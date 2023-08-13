Annual Perseid meteor shower reaching its peak

You might want to keep your eyes on the skies tonight.

The annual Perseid meteor shower is reaching its peak this weekend, which means there could be quite a light show for those who know where and when to look.

The American Meteor Society says the best time to see these speedy streaks of light is after midnight and preferably close to dawn.

Those in locations where the sky is clear and free of light pollution might be lucky enough to see a meteor per minute.

The Perseid shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, is the result of the Earth colliding with dusty debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle, which completes an orbit of the sun every 133 years.

Its most recent appearance was 1992.

You don't need a telescope or binoculars to see the meteors as they hit the atmosphere, and they can appear just about anywhere in the sky.