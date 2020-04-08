Anonymous donor issues challenge to support Port Cares

An anonymous donor is challenging residents to support Port Cares after handing over a personal donation of $2,500.

The donor has committed to doubling that gift if donations to the organization reach $20,000 by the end of April.

Port Cares Executive Director Christine Clark Lafleur says the money will help 1,400 people currently using the food bank.

She also expects the need will continue to grow as more people lose their jobs while the pandemic continues.

Critical fundraising events such as Soupfest and the Easter Food Drive were cancelled because of the virus.

She says, “More than ever before we are relying on those who can help us help those in need.”

E-transfers can be sent to donations@portcares.ca

Cheques made payable to Port Cares can be mailed to 92 Charlotte Street, Port Colborne, L3K 3E1.