Anonymous threat causes Casino Rama to evacuate property
A popular casino north of Toronto has been evacuated as police investigate a threat to the building.
Casino Rama has issued social media posts saying the anonymous threat was called into the Ontario Provincial Police at around 2 p.m. today.
The casino says it has evacuated the building near Orillia, Ont., and closed the facility to patrons and staff.
Neither the casino nor police provided details on the substance of the threat.
Casino Rama says both the OPP and Rama Police are on the scene investigating and clearing the property.
The casino says its top priority is the safety of its customers and employees.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues