Another 3 Niagara residents admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 over the last 24 hrs.

For the second day in a row, three additional Niagara residents have been admitted to hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

Over the past 24hrs the number of patients hospitalized, primarily for the virus, has risen to 23, from 20 just yesterday.

Another two deaths took place in hospital yesterday as well.

Niagara Health says the two patients died on Tuesday, and they were Niagara residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The local death toll sits at 525.

Over the weekend, 17 residents were being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals.

66 new infections are being reported today in the region, however the actual number of cases is believed to be ten times the reported number given limits on PCR testing.

Because the number of patients has risen, Niagara Health is once again disclosing vaccination status.

Of the 23 patients being treated primarily for the virus, five are unvaccinated, one is partially, and 17 are fully vaccinated.

All are over the age of 41, and four of the unvaccinated patients are 65 years of age and over.