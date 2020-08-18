Another batch of flights with COVID-19 cases onboard arrive in Canada
The federal government confirming another batch of international flights have arrived in Canada bringing with it more passengers who have now tested positive for COVID-19.
At least 35 flights between August 1st and the 13th have carried positive cases of the virus.
24 of those flights landing in Toronto.
Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.
It is still mandatory for anyone who travels outside the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.