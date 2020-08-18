Another batch of flights with COVID-19 cases onboard arrive in Canada

The federal government confirming another batch of international flights have arrived in Canada bringing with it more passengers who have now tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 35 flights between August 1st and the 13th have carried positive cases of the virus.

24 of those flights landing in Toronto.

Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.

It is still mandatory for anyone who travels outside the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.