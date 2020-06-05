Another boat launch has reopened in Niagara

Another boat launch has opened in Niagara to the delight of water lovers.

Niagara Parks has now opened its Queenston boat launch for the season.

Additional signage advising on appropriate social distancing expectations for visitors has been posted throughout the site, which will be monitored by Niagara Parks staff, as well as the Niagara Parks Police Service.

In addition to the Queenston docks, Niagara Parks has the following public boat launches available for use on its property:

• Ussher’s Creek

• Netherby Road

• Anger Avenue

• Nichol’s Marine

The public boat launch at the Niagara Parks Marina at Miller’s Creek will be opening for the season on June 12th.

