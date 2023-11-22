Another busy year for the GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue team

The South Shore Search And Rescue team is off the water for the year.

The volunteer emergency service responds to rescue calls in western Lake Ontario from their base in Fifty Point.

Unit Leader Doug Mepham says they were called out 34 times during the 2023 boating season.

That added up to bringing back 31 people and more than $350,000 in property.

GAMRU South Shore Search And Rescue have more than 30 active volunteers and aside from the rescue calls they racked up more than 1,200 hours of training on the water this past year.

Click HERE to listen to Unit Leader Doug Mepham discuss the group on The Drive.

They are now turning their attention no to a big fundraiser to help cover the costs of being out on the water for the year.

Their auction begins today and runs until Saturday at www.gamru.ca/auction

The volunteers have set a target of 10-thousand dollars for fundraiser.