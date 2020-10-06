Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at a school in Niagara Falls

An individual at Saint Michael Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not been inside the school since September 22nd.

As a result, Niagara Region Public Health has determined that there is no risk of transmission to the school community.

An outbreak at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported at the school Monday, while an earlier case was reported September 30th.

Two are in in one classroom, and the third is in another.