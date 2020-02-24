Another case of COVID-19 in Ontario
There is a new presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto.
Health officials say a woman who arrived from China on Friday went to a Toronto hospital with a cough.
The province says the woman was tested for COVID-19, was sent home and placed in self isolation.
Her tests came back positive on Saturday and the sample has also been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for final confirmation.
The province says the woman followed all protocols and wore a mask throughout her flight and during her travels inToronto
Passengers who were sitting near her are being contacted.
Public health officials will provide an update today.
