Another case of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's top medical official says there has been a sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the province.



Dr. David Williams said the man is the husband of a woman who was diagnosed on Wednesday with the virus, which is named COVID-19.



The Ministry of Health says the man is currently at home in self isolation.



The ministry said that his wife had recently returned from a trip to Iran, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the virus outside of China with 254 people infected and 26 dead.



More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China.



Health officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in Canada still remains low.