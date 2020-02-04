Another case of the new coronavirus reported in British Columbia
There's a second case of the new coronavirus in British Columbia.
Medical officer of health Bonnie Henry says tests came back positive last night.
Cases are not officially confirmed until tests are done at the main national lab in Winnipeg.
She says the person is a woman in her 50s and she is in hospital.
If the case is confirmed, it would be the fifth case in Canada, and second in B-C.
The word comes as hundreds of anxious Canadians are waiting to get on a plane on Thursday to be flown out of the virus epicentre in Wuhan, China.
