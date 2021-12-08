Another council approves regional transit plan

It is two straight wins for regional transit.

Niagara Falls unanimously approved the the plan to combine all of Niagara’s existing services into one single, integrated transit commission serving all of Niagara.

They followed the lead set by Fort Erie on Monday night when their council supported the plan.

Tonight St. Catharines city council will hold a special council meeting to discuss the changes.

The plan requires a triple majority required to pass.

A triple majority requires regional council approval, as well as a majority of municipalities approve the plan, and those municipalities have to represent a majority of the population in the region.