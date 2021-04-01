Another COVID-19 case reported at St. Catharines school

Another COVID-19 case has been identified at a St. Catharines school.

Niagara Region Public Health says one additional individual at Edith Cavell Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

No additional classrooms have been closed, but six classes continue to isolate.

Students and staff who had close contact with the individual have already been contacted by public health.

The first case at the school was reported on Friday March 26th.