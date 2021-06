For a second day in a row Niagara is reporting a COVID-19 related death.

The death toll now sits at 413.

10 new cases were reported today, bringing the number of active cases to 203.

Over 400,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Niagara. 65% of residents have received one dose, while 19.1% of residents have received both doses.

The number of people in Niagara hospitals being cared for has dropped to 14, down from 24 yesterday.