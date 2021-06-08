Another COVID-19 death reported in Niagara along with 29 new cases
Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Niagara.
The death toll now stands at 410 in the region.
29 new cases were also reported today, up from the 9 cases detected yesterday.
The number of active cases in Niagara has fallen to 430.
324,000 vaccines have been administered in the region. 60% of residents have received one dose, and almost 7% have received both doses.
25 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 10 being cared for in the ICU.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario has dropped below 500.
Health officials are reporting 469 new cases today out of 17,600 processed tests, putting the province's positivity rate at 2.7 percent.
Today's update also includes 18 new deaths linked to the virus.
