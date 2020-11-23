Another COVID-19 vaccine showing promise

Another COVID-19 vaccine is showing promise.



Based on interim analysis of trials in the UK and Brazil, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca appears to be "highly effective'' in preventing disease.



Professor Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator for the trial, noted that one dosing regimen they tested might be around 90 per cent effective.



Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines to be almost 95 per cent effective