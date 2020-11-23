Another COVID-19 vaccine showing promise
Another COVID-19 vaccine is showing promise.
Based on interim analysis of trials in the UK and Brazil, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca appears to be "highly effective'' in preventing disease.
Professor Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator for the trial, noted that one dosing regimen they tested might be around 90 per cent effective.
Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines to be almost 95 per cent effective
-
COVID-19 UPDATE - DR. MUSTAFA HIRJI for MON NOV 23Our weekly update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak. Today Niagara is officially under the province's new orange alert level which doesn't bring about any major changes but does mean if you go out to a bar or restaurant you will only be able to sit four per table. Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji.
-
Sit on Santa’s Digital Lap this Holiday Season“Sit on Santa's digital lap! Book your virtual video session NOW and give your child an opportunity to chat LIVE with Santa Claus from the North Pole to ask questions & see if they're on the naughty or nice list this Christmas season.” Tim talks to Matt Anthony, Co-founder of Sessions with Santa https://sessionswithsanta.com/
-
Niagara Catholic District School Board pandemic responseHow the board is handling the pandemic, what they're doing when they have outbreaks like the one at St. Martins Elementary