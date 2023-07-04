Another development in the controversial transfer of killer Paul Bernardo

The head of Canada's federal prison system asked bureaucrats to explain whether they had informed Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino about notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press show that Correctional Service of Canada Commissioner Anne Kelly had flagged the transfer to Public Safety Canada's top public servant, and then followed up when Mendicino suggested he hadn't been informed about the move.

Kelly also emailed Mendicino directly after he tweeted the decision was ``shocking and incomprehensible,'' which he posted one week after she had informed his department about the move.

The Opposition Conservatives have been demanding that Mendicino resign as details have emerged over the past month about the timeline of the prison transfer, and who knew what when.

The newly released documents then show Kelly asked senior bureaucrats whether they had told Mendicino's office about Bernardo's transfer, noting her agency -- quote ``certainly followed'' -- the existing notification process.

The correctional service says it's currently reviewing Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison, despite the fact it complied with a legislated set of criteria.