Another double shooting takes place following alleged mob hit, this one on Red Hill Valley Parkway
Two double shootings in the Hamilton area have left two people dead.
Last night just after 9 p.m. shots rang out on the Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton between King Street and Greenhill.
One man died and another man suffered serious injuries.
The QEW Fort Erie and Toronto Bound Off-ramps at Red Hill SB, all lanes remain closed due to the police investigation into the shooting.
Hamilton Police are investigating a double shooting on the Southbound Red Hill Valley Parkway in #HamOnt between King and Greenhill. One male is deceased and the other is in hospital with serious injuries. Roads are closed in both directions as police investigate.— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 11, 2020
Just hours earlier, just after 1pm, Hamilton Mob boss Pat Musitano was shot dead in a Burlington parking lot on
Plains Rd. E. near King Rd.
Google Maps
Halton Police report a second person was also shot.
