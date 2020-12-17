Another free grocery giveaway in Niagara

If you are in need of groceries, you are invited to head to Niagara Falls tomorrow for a free food giveaway.

This one will take place at the MacBain Community Centre on Montrose Road starting at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow.

It's all thanks to the same anonymous donor, responsible for a number of these events around the Niagara Region.

This one however is a contact-less drive-thru event.

You're asked to ensure your trunk is empty and open for the bags to be placed inside.

There will be a walk-up line for those arriving by bus or on foot and all proper safety protocols will be in effect.

