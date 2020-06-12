Another grocery giveaway in Welland today

Another free grocery giveaway is happening in Welland today.

Food will be distributed by volunteers at Market Square this afternoon from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Residents are asked to wear face coverings if they have them.

Today's event is once again thanks to an anonymous donor who has been responsible for multiple giveaways in St. Catharines, Thorold, and Niagara Falls as people struggle to deal with the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.