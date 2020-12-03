Another grocery giveaway planned in St. Catharines

St. Catharines will once again host a grocery giveaway thanks to the generosity of an anonymous benefactor.

The latest grocery giveaway will be happening this Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Market Square.

Councillor Lori Littleton explains this event is for anyone who needs some help.

"There's no requirement, there's no sign-up," she explains. "You just come and you line up. Just so people are aware you are going to be asked to line up socially distanced. The lines have been long in the past, but it is first come, first served. And you just come through and you will get a little bit of everything in a bag or two bags, whatever we have, and then you can go. It's completely free and there's no judgement. We're happy to give away the groceries, we want to give away the groceries."

Throughout the pandemic the mysterious donor has been responsible for many of these events in Niagara, helping people in dire need.