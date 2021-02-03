Another hospital announcement coming this week in Niagara
This seems to be the week for hospital announcements in Niagara.
A news conference will be held Friday regarding the new South Niagara Hospital.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, will be joined by Lynn Guerriero, President of Niagara Health, for the 'special announcement.'
CKTB will bring you details.
Yesterday, the Ontario government announced another $15M for the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital rebuild.
