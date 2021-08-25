Another hot, humid day on tap for Niagara
It's going to be another hot, humid day as the heat warning hasn't yet lifted for Niagara.
Once again, people are encouraged to take it easy as the temperatures will feel like the low 40s through the day with little relief at night as our nighttime lows will hover between 17 - 21 degrees.
The heat may continue tomorrow as well, but Niagara could get a bit of a break on Friday.
Signs of heat related illness can include swelling, rash, fainting, and heat exhaustion.
-
Help Jonah get a wheelchair vanJonah is 9 years old and living with Cerebral Palsy, the family is raising money for a much needed wheechair van. Matt has a conversation Jonah’s Mom Donna. You can donate here
-
Niagara Health - New Hires Mandatory Vaccination ProgramCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the Niagara community and in hospitals, consistent with the reports from experts that we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. This wave is increasingly being described as the wave of the unvaccinated. Matt talks to Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, of Medical Affairs.
-
ROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Brandon Currie