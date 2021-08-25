iHeartRadio
Another hot, humid day on tap for Niagara

CKTB - NEWS - Hot dog summer

It's going to be another hot, humid day as the heat warning hasn't yet lifted for Niagara.

Once again, people are encouraged to take it easy as the temperatures will feel like the low 40s through the day with little relief at night as our nighttime lows will hover between 17 - 21 degrees.

The heat may continue tomorrow as well, but Niagara could get a bit of a break on Friday.

Signs of heat related illness can include swelling, rash, fainting, and heat exhaustion.

