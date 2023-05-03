Another local resident has taken home Port Cares 50/50 jackpot prize

A Crystal Beach woman has won Port Cares’ 9th 50/50 Draw with a jackpot prize of $29,005.

Teresa Swan picked up her cheque from the agency after purchasing 100 tickets for $40.

Even though anyone 18+ in Ontario can purchase tickets, all nine winners have been local for the agency’s online draws, and a total of $288,410 has been won.

Funds raised from the draw go directly towards the food bank and meal program that operate out of the Reach Out Centre.

To help families and people in need in South Niagara, Port Cares is running three more 50/50 lotteries over the next 12 months with a target of raising $100,000 to assist those living in poverty.

“This draw was a real nail-biter. Through the first three weeks right up to the final five days before the draw, we were extremely concerned that the up-take was significantly lower than usual. We are more reliant on our 50/50 fundraisers than ever before. We are assisting the highest number of families and individuals in our history with one out of eight local residents living in low-income circumstances and relying on the food bank and our other basic needs services. The post-pandemic economy and the impact of inflation are driving a perfect storm – donations and fundraising support are slowing because our supporters only have so much discretionary income. WE are profoundly grateful that our supporters rallied and got the jackpot to $29,005.” – Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director, Port Cares

Port Cares’ 10th anniversary 50/50 draw starts on July 1, 2023 Canada Day and ends on Civic Holiday Monday August 7, 2023 the final day of Port Colborne’s 2023 Canal Days.