Another new record in Ontario as Health Ministry confirms 1,575 new cases of COVID-19

Another new record has been set as Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,575 new cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest number of new cases thus far in the pandemic.

Before today, the highest number of new cases was yesterday's 1,426.

Locally, there are 472 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 155 in York Region, and 91 in Ottawa.

917 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 18 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now Ontario has 431 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 98 in ICU, and 62 in ICU on a ventilator.

39,559 more tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 41,977 still under investigation.