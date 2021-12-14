Another Niagara resident has died in hospital while being treated for COVID

Another Niagara resident has died with COVID-19.

Niagara Health says the patient died on Sunday and was being treated for the virus in hospital at the time.

"We are saddened to report the death of a patient on Sunday, Dec. 12. The patient was a resident of Niagara and was being treated by Niagara Health for COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to the patient's loved ones at this difficult time."

18 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, including six patients in the ICU.

45 new infections were detected in the region yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to 461.

The death toll being tracked by Niagara Public Health now sits at 444, however the most recent death will be added later today.

Niagara Health's Infectious Disease Physician, Dr. Karim Ali is trying to calm fears as numbers spike across the region, most likely due to the Omicron variant.

"This doesn't necessarily mean this will cause more severe disease. Yes it's more transmissible, meaning it's spread more easily. The preliminary data is showing this is likely not causing more severe disease especially in vaccinated individuals. "

He says Niagara has had the vaccine for almost a year, and vaccinated people are in a better situation to fight the virus.

All residents 50 years old and over can book their booster shot of the COVID vaccine.