Another Niagara resident has died of COVID in hospital, as 19 new infections are reported today

Niagara is reporting 19 new COVID infections today, and one new death.

Niagara Health says the patient died yesterday, and was a local resident who was being treated in hospital for the virus.

The death toll being tracked by public health now sits at 439.

12 people are in hospital, 3 of those are being cared for in the ICU.

Five of the patients are vaccinated, while the other seven are not.

There are 232 active cases in Niagara, and 13 outbreaks are being following by public health officials.