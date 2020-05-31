Another night of unrest across U-S cities

Another night of unrest in every corner of the country left charred and shattered landscapes in dozens of American cities following more protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing.

Police have arrested at least 1,669 people in 22 U.S. cities.

Nearly one-third of those arrests came in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and ordered the National Guard to back up the city's 10,000 police officers.

Overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities.