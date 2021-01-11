Another Ontario hospital CEO out after holiday travel

A hospital network in London, has fired its CEO after he travelled internationally several times during the pandemic.

The London Health Sciences Centre says Dr. Paul Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays.

Woods' travel came to light on Friday and the hospital network at that time said it supported his continued leadership.

He's the second hospital CEO to get the boot for holiday travel.

Last week Dr. Tom Stewart parted ways with both the Niagara Health System and St. Joseph's Health System after it was learned he vacationed over the holidays at his private home in the Domenican Republic.

Stewart also resigned form his advisory role on the province's COVID-19 science table.

He also served on the Health Coordination Table and the Long-Term Care Incident Management System Table.