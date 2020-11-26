Another Ontario mayor asks lockdown or restrict area residents to stay away

Another Ontario mayor is asking residents in the red restrict or lockdown zones to stay away.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie taking to twitter yesterday with a video saying his patience is wearing thin as he gets more and more complaints of people from the other zones travelling to his for non-essential travel purposes.

"I actually have an email, sent to me a couple days ago from somebody who said their friends were travelling from a lockdown zone to Guelph for their favourite soap, like, why? I hope the soap is great, don't get me wrong, but seriously!"

He goes on to ask people to follow public health guidelines and stop putting everyone at risk.

Guelph, like Niagara is in the orange restrict level of the province's pandemic framework.

Earlier this week, the mayor of Peterborough issued a similiar statement asking residents for Durham and the GTA to avoid visiting the city.

Peterborough is currently in the yellow protect zone.

Most of the GTHA are in the red-zone. Toronto and Peel are currently in lockdown.