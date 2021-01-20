Another outbreak ends at GNGH, new outbreak declared at West Lincoln Memorial
Another COVID-19 outbreak has ended at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls.
The outbreak on the Trillium Unit is now officially over after 14 days with no new identified cases.
The outbreak was originally declared on December 16th.
Staff are still grappling with outbreaks on Unit D and in the ICU.
Niagara Region Public Health has listed a new outbreak at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Ward C.
