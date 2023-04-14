Another record-breaking day in Niagara for the heat, but poor air quality is also expected
Niagara has smashed a previous record for today's warm weather.
Back in 1974, the temperature reached 21.7 degrees.
Right now at the Niagara District Airport, the temperature sits at 27.0.
The weekend will remain warm, but a cold front is moving in on Sunday night.
The high of Monday is only 9 degrees.
Meantime, today's hot weather has forced Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement.
Officials say the hot conditions are expected to cause ground-level ozone concentrations to increase this afternoon.
They expect a short-term risk of high risk air quality as well.
Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk of symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
Environment Canada is advising anyone that experiences symptoms to reduce strenuous activity until the air quality statement is lifted.
