Another record shattering day for COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting a new daily record of 1,426 COVID-19 cases today, and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 468 new cases in Peel Region, 384 in Toronto, and 180 in York Region.

Elliott says there were also 63 new cases in Durham and 62 in Hamilton.

The province says it has conducted 36,707 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 424 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 88 in intensive care.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 88,209, with 3,275 deaths, and 74,303 cases resolved.