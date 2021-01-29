Another school case of COVID-19 in Niagara
The Niagara Catholic School Board is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at Blessed Trinity Second School in Grimsby.
Although in-person learning in Niagara remains on hold there are some schools operating for students with complex special needs who struggled to learn virtually.
The school board says staff and students were exposed to the individual while they were infectious.
The person is currently in self-isolation and Niagara Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with this individual.
As is the case for both boards in Niagara, they aren't identifying if the positive case is a staff member or student.
-
Decriminalization of Illegal DrugsShelby Knox Speaks with Jennifer Johnston - Co-Founder NAMES (Niagara Area Moms Ending Stigma) regarding the decriminalization of illegal drugs
-
Black History Speaker SeriesShelby Knox Speaks with Rosemary Sadlier - Speaker in Niagara Parks' Black History Speaker Series regarding Niagara Parks' Black History Speaker series
-
Slip and Fall Claims in the WinterShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer Graves and Richard regarding slip and fall claims in the winter