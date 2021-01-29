Another school case of COVID-19 in Niagara

The Niagara Catholic School Board is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at Blessed Trinity Second School in Grimsby.

Although in-person learning in Niagara remains on hold there are some schools operating for students with complex special needs who struggled to learn virtually.

The school board says staff and students were exposed to the individual while they were infectious.

The person is currently in self-isolation and Niagara Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with this individual.

As is the case for both boards in Niagara, they aren't identifying if the positive case is a staff member or student.