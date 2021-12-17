Another significant jump in new COVID-19 cases in the province

Ontario reporting 3,124 new infections today, and five additional deaths.

Cases have more than doubled since Tuesday when there were 1,429 new cases.

Yesterday the Ontario Science Table said at its current pace the number of Omicron cases is doubling every 2.8 days.

The Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate now stands at about 8.2 per cent.

The rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 1,914, up from 1,194 the previous week.

Niagara is reporting 64 new cases today.