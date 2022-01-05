Another six Niagara residents hospitalized with COVID-19 bringing total being cared for to 110

Another six Niagara residents have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Niagara Health is now treating 110 patients in hospital, including 16 in the ICU - compared to 104 patients yesterday.

The organization has already reached capacity in their Intensive Care Unit and opened eight additional critical care beds.

To handle the demand, along with staffing shortages due to employees becoming sick or having to isolate, Niagara Health is temporarily closing the Urgent Care Centre in Fort Erie.

Currently they have 354 staff in self-isolation and have had 146 new positive cases in the last two weeks.

There haven't been any job losses at Niagara Health due to its vaccination policy.

The Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre will close Thursday at 11 p.m.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says it's time to ask for help from the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The 33,000 people who live in Fort Erie need healthcare. The same healthcare they're getting today, is what they should get tomorrow. The only way to do that, in my eyes, is to bring in the military to support the hospitals."

Niagara is confirming 342 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The true number of new infections is believed to be much higher as only a small group of people now qualify for PCR testing.

There are 4600 active cases across the region, and the death toll remains steady at 447.

Four new outbreaks were declared today bring the total number of active outbreaks to 32.

6794 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.