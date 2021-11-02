Another St. Catharines business takes Certified Living Wage pledge
Another business in St. Catharines will be paying employees a living wage.
Super Plak employs 5 full time staff members and one part-time worker and specializes in high quality printing, plak mounting, and canvas wraps.
The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network confirms Super Plak has now joined the ranks of employers taking the Certified Living Wage pledge.
Owner Helen Scott says they are proud to provide a living wage to staff.
The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set the local Certified Living Wage at $18.90 per hour.
The living wage is defined as the amount workers need to earn to be able to live in an area and still participate in the community.
