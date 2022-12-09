Another successful Great Holiday Food Drive
Christmas has come early for 10 Feed Niagara food banks.
Donations of non-perishable food items, toys and money have been pouring in during the Great Holiday Food Drive when it started at 6:00 a.m Friday morning.
After 12 hours of fundraising, $614, 000 has been raised
Executive Director of Community Care, Betty-Lou Souter made the official announcement, noting that total doesn't include $200,00 through a special fund from United Way,
Project Share in Niagara reports more than $227,000 in total donations.
1 Dish 1 Mic - December 10, 2022
Cora McGuire-Cyrette
Guest Vannessa Brousseau - TikTok
NSR - Jacob Roach w/Rod Mawhood
Jacob Roach - Brock Badgers Men's Hockey
NSR - Sara Kovac w/ Rod Mawhood
Sara Kovac Former Volleyball Canada and Pro